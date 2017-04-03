A Windsor woman with a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit was arrested Sunday after causing a three vehicle crash, according to police.

Police were called out to a collision around 11 p.m. Two cars were waiting at a red light when a third vehicle rear-ended them, causing the crash and minor injuries, said a police news release.

The 41-year-old woman then continued driving to a nearby parking lot "despite significant front-end damage," according to the release.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital.

The woman is charged with exceeding the legal limit for blood alcohol content and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.