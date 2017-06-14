Colleen Macinnes started trembling when she realized she was a big prize winner on an Instant Classic Sapphire scratch ticket.

"When the numbers started matching, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said the 72-year-old retired Windsor worker, who bought the ticket at Sobeys grocery store.

Macinnes then ran to the nearest store to find out exactly how much cash she had won. That's when the terminal machine froze and printed off a validation slip confirming her $500,000 winnings.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," she said. "I started shaking and got very emotional."

Her family did not believe the news when Macinnes first broke it to them. When they saw her in tears of joy, though, they started to believe her.

"Then I called my granddaughter and told her that her school was paid for and she didn't have to worry," Macinnes said. "I am so grateful to be able to help my family with this unbelievable gift and get myself a new car."