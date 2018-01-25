A Windsor woman is finally getting some help after noticing a sickening odour leaking from the floor drain in her basement.

Debra Grenier's geared-to-income home located in the city's east end has smelled like sewage for the past month.

After several desperate attempts to get help from the city, health unit and local MPP's, a sanitation crew finally showed up on Thursday morning.

"It's just wrong the way we're being treated because we're in geared-to-income housing," said the mother of four. "And that nobody is doing anything about it."

Grenier said the problem has not been solved, but officials told her they will fix the issue.

"I believe they're trying to rush and I don't even know if they're properly fixing it or what they're doing," said Grenier.

Grenier has been worried about the health of her family, due to the sewage smells coming from her basement. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

She's exasperated by the issue that has forced her to reach out to several agencies and people to get the work done. Along with her own, she's worried for the health of her children after making a few doctor visits.

The property is run by the River Park Non-Profit Housing Corporation. Grenier said it's unfair that her family has had to wait this long.

"Nothing is going to change unless somebody goes out of their way to do what I did," she said. "[It's] a problem with the system."