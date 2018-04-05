Windsor woman robbed while sitting in parked vehicle

Windsor Police are reminding the public to keep doors locked when they're sitting inside a parked vehicle. This comes after a woman was robbed.

She was sitting in a parking lot on Tecumseh Road in the city's east end Saturday night, when a man opened the passenger door and got inside.

He gestured that he may have a weapon inside his coat and demanded money.

The victim said she had no cash, but he ordered her to walk to a nearby bank machine and withdraw some.

After he got the money, the man ran away.

Investigators checked surveillance video and were able to arrest a 55-year-old man Wednesday morning.

He's charged with robbery.

Police commend the woman for calmly complying with the suspect's demands, then quickly reporting the crime to police.

