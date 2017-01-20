After eight months of being homeless, Minerva Tremino received the keys to her new apartment on Friday.

During that time Tremino spent her nights on the streets, even in a dog cage. She credits the help she received to Street Help, who helped to put her and her dogs into a motel while public housing found her a place to live.

Tremino's first month rent was paid for by Street Help and she's very grateful for the new start.

"The next step is getting there, getting into the apartment and getting back to life," Tremino said.

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Termino has signed an apartment lease with Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation. She said now she has a chance to fulfill her dreams and get back to health.

The Community Housing Corporation is happy that Tremino now has a place to call home, but they say there is still a lot of work to be done. There are still long waiting times and about 3,000 people waiting for homes.

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Stories like Minerva really warm our heart and make us happy. We're glad to accommodate. It's what we do. We just wish we could help more people in larger numbers," said Julie Simard, district manager for Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation.

On average waiting times can be between one and three years, according to Simard.

"The only solution would be to have more housing and that's unfortunately something that won't get solved tomorrow.