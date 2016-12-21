Minerva Treminio, a Windsor woman who has spent many nights sleeping in a dog cage on the city's streets, won't be able to move into her new apartment for weeks.

After being homeless for eight months, Treminio was accepted into the city's community housing at the beginning of December. But she continues to struggle with housing as she waits until her new place is available in the first week of January.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger from Street Help Homeless Centre thought Treminio would have an apartment before Christmas. She said she spoke to staff from the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation who explained the move-in date was actually January.

A Windsor, Ont. homeless woman has been living in a dog cage for months outside a shelter. (Street Help Homeless Sheter/Facebook)

But a housing corporation spokeswoman, Kari Schofield, told CBC News that her staff are not permitted to speak to anyone other than clients about their housing information. Schofield does not know how the information would have been shared.

All new clients receive a lease offer for an available unit, which is always sent out 30 days before the unit is available, Schofield explained. There would have been no indication Minerva would be moving in any sooner than January.

"If there's been a miscommunication, we want to find out how it happened, so it doesn't happen again," Schofield said.

After learning that Minerva has been living in an unheated camper trailer, the housing corporation contacted Family Services Windsor-Essex to help her find a more suitable place to live in the short term.

Minerva Treminio has been living in an unheated camper trailer until she can move into her new community housing apartment. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Minerva's dogs have also been a reason she struggled to find housing, but that won't be an issue, said Joyce Zuk, executive director at family services.

"We will help her get housed at the shelter and we will pay for her dogs to be boarded so she does not spend any nights sleeping on a city street," she told CBC News.

Wilson-Furlonger explained that while a few weeks might not seem like a long time to some it's a daunting stretch for anyone living on the streets in cold weather, or in an unheated trailer such as the one Minerva is living in now.

Street Help Homeless Centre manager Christine Wilson-Furlonger. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

The shelter has set Treminio up with some space heaters, but Wilson-Furlonger said they're burning out fast. Record-low temperatures such as the -19.5 C registered in Windsor Monday morning make things even more difficult.

"It's an awfully sad thing that she's still living in that state," said the Street Help founder.​