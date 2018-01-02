Windsor police said they have laid charges in connection to a shooting that took place over the weekend.

At about 9:50 a.m. Saturday police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Union Street for a report that someone had been shot.

An injured man was walking outside of the residence and police report the scene was chaotic. Several other people were yelling and screaming outside of the home.

Police said they were told by witnesses that an intruder had entered the residence, shot the injured man and fled on foot.

The investigation led officers to believe that there had not been an intruder, and the incident is domestic-related.

The 22-year-old victim remains in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said that due to his injuries, they have not been able to interview him.

Police obtained a warrant, searched the home and canvassed the neighbourhood.

Police have not been able to recover the gun used in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

An 18-year-old Windsor woman is charged with attempted murder, and two counts of public mischief for misleading police.

Two other Windsor women, ages 18 and 39, face charges of public mischief for misleading police.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com