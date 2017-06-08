A Windsor woman has been charged with theft and fraud after stealing debit and credit cards from vehicles and going on a spending spree.

The woman is accused of rummaging through vehicles, which were left unlocked. She stole a wallet from one vehicle and a purse from another, according to police.

In both instances — the first occurred April 24 and the second May 18 — the woman stole the cards and purchased items using the electronic tap before the owners were aware their belongings had gone missing.

Investigators were able to identify the woman and arrest her June 7 on Reginald Street, several blocks east of Pillette Road.

The woman is charged with two counts of theft, four counts of fraud, unauthorized use of credit card data and four counts of possession/use of a credit card.