Greg McCullough came home from a long walk to find a giant tree lying across his front yard, crushing the back of a nearby SUV.

Severe winds whipped the Windsor region Wednesday, tearing shingles off roofs, taking down power lines and sending debris flying.

"I walked up here and I said, 'Uh oh,'" McCullough recalled, saying he was shocked to see the gigantic trunk that blocked off Victoria Avenue. "Fortunately my house didn't get damaged."

High winds knocked down trees along Victoria Avenue in Windsor on Wednesday. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

McCullough said the tree had been threatening to come down for years — every time the breeze started to blow branches would fly off.

With gusts reaching an estimated 100 km/h he said the big-branched giant didn't stand a chance.

"This is as bad a wind as I remember and I've been there since '74," he said. "It was only a matter of time until it came down."

Car was pulverised

Despite having their car damaged, the owners of the vehicle counted their blessings.

Natalie Bownes was attending an assembly at Queen Victoria Public School to see her daughter win an award. When she came outside, she found the back half of her Hyundai pulverized beneath the heavy tree trunk.

"I'm just glad I wasn't in there, or my daughter," she said.

Natalie Bownes and Tristan Fehrenbach hold the items they could rescue from their crushed car after a tree crushed their car. The couple said nobody was in the vehicle when the tree fell and there were no injuries. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

As he pulled pool noodles and other swimming supplies through the car's crushed back window, Bownes' husband Tristan Fehrenbach, said he was happy too — all things considered.

"At least nobody got hurt," he said. "It's just a car."

Fallen trees and other debris littered the length of Victoria Avenue and kept city crews busy as they cut broken limbs into pieces and shoved them into a chipper. Rogue garbage cans and rubbish were also swirling down the street.

A Windsor police officer, who parked midway down the road, said he was there to keep drivers from heading into danger, but said he was concerned his vehicle could get crushed too.

Graham Sutherland says the tree falling on Victoria sounded like a train. He's worried trees could fall on his house #onstorm pic.twitter.com/T9Uw0uIWIj — @CBCWindsor

Lifelong resident Graham Sutherland, said he heard one of the trees fall from inside his house.

"It was like a freight train," he said, adding that many of the trees are more than 100 years old.

"There are a lot of older trees in the neighbourhood," he said. "I'm worried about some of them coming down as well."