Windsor West provincial candidates tackle local issues
The provincial election is now underway, and Windsor Morning on CBC Radio One will hold discussions with candidates from the three Windsor-area ridings in the lead up to next month's election. This week it's Windsor West.
Find out where candidates stand on the mega hospital, provincial debt, active transportation and more
This week it's Windsor West.
Host Tony Doucette spoke with Lisa Gretzky of the NDP, the Liberals' Rino Bortolin and Adam Ibrahim from the Progressive Conservatives.
Watch the full discussion here:
There are five candidates in the riding — including Krysta Glovasky-Risdale of the Green Party and Chad Durocher of the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.
CBC Windsor will cover the campaigns of Krystra Glovasky-Risdale and Chad Durocher over the next few weeks.
Tap the player for an audio version of two segments:
