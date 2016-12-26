Windsor came close to breaking a 76-year Boxing Day record, with temperatures just above 13 degrees C .



The record for warmest December 26 in the Windsor area is 13.3 C in 1940.



The Windsor Airport recorded a temperature of 13.1 C at 4 p.m.



Environment Canada said the unusually warm temperature is due to a weather system called a Colorado Low. That's a low pressure system that forms in Colorado and then moves east.

Usually a Colorado low causes a lot of snowfall, and while the system wreaked havoc in Manitoba, Southwestern Ontario saw a different effect.



"It's actually bringing a lot of warm air with it, and that's what's causing the warmup," says Ryan Rozinskis, Environment Canada meteorologist.



The Colorado low also takes the blame for Monday's freezing rain.



Rozinskis said warmer days may not be ahead for the rest of 2016.



"It won't be happening tomorrow," he said. "The cold front as this low pressure system moves off is sweeping across, and that's going to cool things off."