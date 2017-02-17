Get ready for spring-like temperatures this weekend as Windsor is poised to set a warm-weather record Saturday.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will reach 14 C, which would top the warm-weather record of 12.9 C for Feb. 18 set in 2011.

Sunday could be another record-breaking day with the temperature again expected to reach 14 C. The record for Feb. 19 was set last year at 14.4 C.

Windsor's winter has turned out to be warmer than expected, explained Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We've had some cold here and there but the winter overall has been warmer than normal," he said.

Coulson predicts the mild weather will continue through next week.