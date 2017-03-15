Veterans Affairs staff will soon be back in Windsor to serve the region's former armed forces members.

A government spokesperson confirmed the office will reopen in late April, but would not provide a firm date.

Minister of Veteran Affairs Kent Hehr, announced the new centre would open at 1 Riverside Dr. to help the city's 2,900 veterans during a visit to Windsor in August.

Currently, veterans in Windsor have to travel to London if they want to meet with staff.

The former Conservative government closed several offices across the country, but the Liberals have committed to reopening nine locations, including the one in Windsor.