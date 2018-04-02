Vacant house fire causes $80K in damage
A fire at a vacant house in Windsor has caused $80,000 in damage.
Investigators are unsure what caused the fire to start
Windsor Fire responded to the blaze after 6 a.m. Monday morning at 395 Tuscarora Street.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames shortly after arriving at the scene.
An investigator could not determine the cause of the fire, but thinks the flames originated in the front foyer.
No one was injured.