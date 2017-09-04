Union leaders trumpeted the call for workers throughout the Windsor region to fight for improved working conditions, during Monday's Labour Day celebrations.

The festivities kicked off with the annual labour parade as hundreds of workers inched their way from the Unifor union hall on Turner Road, along Walker Road before gathering for a rally at Fogolar Furlan Club.

High spirits for these youth in the Windsor Labour Day parade pic.twitter.com/41bqBeqTpb — @Derek_Spalding

The region's provincial and federal NDP representatives made prominent appearances. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky called on workers to continue their fight for improved work conditions like better living wages and proper vacation time.

"We can't do this alone. It takes the support of the workers like you to make these changes," she told an energetic crowd of supporters. "We know there's a lot more work to be done."

Large crowds of union workers marched in solidarity Monday during the annual Labour Day parade. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Essex NDP MP Tracey Ramsey encouraged workers to make their voices heard in Ottawa in order to ensure politicians know everyone has a stake in the ongoing re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

She vowed to fight for all workers and ensure their jobs are front and centre during those talks.

"Working people will no longer be an after thought in trade agreements," Ramsey told the crowd.