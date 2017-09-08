Windsor's unemployment rate stayed consistent at 6.2 per cent in August, the same rate seen in July and during the same period last year.

The jobless rate dipped slightly from 5.6 to 5.4 per cent in London and more drastically in Hamilton, where it dropped from 5.4 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate only declined by 0.1 per cent, matching Windsor at 6.2 per cent — on par with the most recent low, which was registered in October 2008, according to statistics Canada.