Windsor's unemployment rate rises in April

Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month.

It was 5.5 per cent in April, compared to 5.2 in March — which was also an increase from 4.9 per cent in February.

Nationally, the jobless rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that goods-producing industries lost almost 16,000 jobs during the month, but the service sector added almost 15,000 to offset that.

Economists had been expecting a modest gain of about 20,000 jobs during the month.

