Windsor's unemployment rate rises in April
Windsor's unemployment rate rose in the month of April.
National jobless rate holds steady
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month.
It was 5.5 per cent in April, compared to 5.2 in March — which was also an increase from 4.9 per cent in February.
Nationally, the jobless rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that goods-producing industries lost almost 16,000 jobs during the month, but the service sector added almost 15,000 to offset that.
Economists had been expecting a modest gain of about 20,000 jobs during the month.
