(Reuters)

Windsor's unemployment rate is continuing to drop, coming in at 5.6 per cent during the month of December, according to Statistics Canada.

That's relatively unchanged from 5.7 per cent that was recorded in November, but lower than the unemployment numbers across the country, which inched up to 6.9 per cent over the same period.

In September 2015, the unemployment rate in Windsor was 9.7 per cent. At the time it was the highest in Canada.

The region has seen a steady decline in joblessness over the past year.