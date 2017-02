Windsor's unemployment rate is continuing to inch down, dropping to 5.4 per cent during the month of January, according to Statistics Canada.

That's relatively unchanged from 5.7 per cent recorded in December, but lower than the unemployment numbers across the country, which registered at 6.8 per cent over the same period.

Across the country, Canada added 48,000 jobs during the first month of the new year.

Windsor is now has the eighth lowest joblessness rate among Canada's 33 large cities.