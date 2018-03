Windsor's unemployment rate has climbed a bit.

Statistics Canada data released Friday showed it went from 4.6 per cent in January to 4.9 per cent in February.

Nationally, Canada's job market added about 15,000 jobs in February, less than expected but enough to nudge the unemployment rate down to 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported that the health-care and social assistance sectors added jobs, while wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing all shrank.