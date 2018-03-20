Two men wearing ski masks and carrying a firearm entered a home in the 600 block of Morand Street on Monday.

According to police, the suspects forced four people in the house into a bedroom and demanded money and other property.

The men took property and a quantity of cash.

One of the victims recognized one of the suspects.

Witnesses to the robbery stopped their vehicle to observe. They saw the suspects get into a vehicle and drive away at a high speed.

Police located the suspects' vehicle at a residence in the 3900 block of Bliss Road. Officers "set up containment" and began communicating with one of the suspects who was inside. Both suspects came out of the house and were arrested without incident.

Further investigation showed that both suspects are under weapons conditions from previous offences.

A 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Windsor, are charged with several offences including break and enter, robbery, forcible confinement and pointing a firearm.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.