Windsor emergency crews have battled two separate blazes in the past 12 hours.
Firefighters are on scene at a house fire on Bruce Avenue, between University Avenue and Park Street, where a two-storey home has been evacuated.
338 Bruce crews reporting fire under control. *JL—
The fire began in a first-floor unit, but all residents were evacuated safely and the fire is under control.
On Thursday night crews also put out a garage fire on Leonard Road near Ypres Boulevard.
2386 Leonard hitting hot spots in garage and vehicle, some crews being released. *JL—
