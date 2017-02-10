Windsor emergency crews have battled two separate blazes in the past 12 hours.

Firefighters are on scene at a house fire on Bruce Avenue, between University Avenue and Park Street, where a two-storey home has been evacuated.

338 Bruce crews reporting fire under control. *JL — @WindsorFire1

The fire began in a first-floor unit, but all residents were evacuated safely and the fire is under control.

On Thursday night crews also put out a garage fire on Leonard Road near Ypres Boulevard.

2386 Leonard hitting hot spots in garage and vehicle, some crews being released. *JL — @WindsorFire1



