A Windsor truck driver no longer has expedited access to the U.S. border because of Donald Trump's executive order restricting crossings.

The trucker was given a letter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection announcing his trusted traveller documents have been revoked.

The letter, provided to CBC News by Windsor West MP Brian Masse, explicitly states the driver's access to the Canada-U.S. Free and Secure Trade program is no longer valid because of "President Trump's Immigration Executive Order."

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says Canada needs to push back against U.S. President Donald Trump's border ban.

Losing membership to the FAST program does not mean a person cannot enter the United States, but they lose access to dedicated lanes, which provide speedier access to border crossings.

Masse criticized the policy, saying there would be far-reaching affects across the country.

"This is a racist policy that is discriminatory, based upon Trump's signature, not based upon an evaluation of the person," Masse said.

Stand up to Trump, says Masse

The order referenced by the U.S. customs was issued by Trump on Jan. 27, temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States.

The truck driver, who provided the letter to Masse, is from one of the countries on Trump's list. He is a permanent resident of Canada.

On Jan. 29, Canada's immigration minister said he was told by the White House that permanent residents of Canada could still enter the U.S. using passports from the seven affected countries, provided they also had a valid Canadian permanent resident card.

Masse criticized Trump's travel ban, saying the policy could force Canada to retaliate by looking at other trade agreement.

"Unilateral action on Canada is not acceptable because we are their No.1 trading partner," Masse said. "This really shows the lack of respect they have."

He is also calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to protest the U.S. policy.

"The prime minister has one of two choices here — either stand up for our system and our democracy and our vetting or challenge the U.S. on it," Masse said. "If we do not at least show we are capable of speaking up for ourselves, then we are going to be trampled on day in and day out."