Travel agents in Windsor are frantically trying to get their clients out of the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean.

Air Transat, WestJet and Air Canada are all sending extra planes to that area, to take travellers home before the storm hits.

In terms of wind speed, the hurricane is considered the most powerful to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean, and it has already killed at least 10 and injured dozens of others.

Goliger's Travel Plus owner Sarah Hupalo said when news of the storm broke the adrenalin kicked in and her team went right into "help mode."

"We drop everything else … and just focus on the solution of getting them home safely or safe at their destination," she said.

Hupalo added that while some people are aware of the vicious weather bearing down on them, others are still in "vacation mode."

"They have a few drinks in their belly and everything seems fine, and when they look outside and it looks clear and beautiful, they're sort of thinking it's not really going to happen," she explained. "But as the hotel starts preparing and boarding things up, then they start to realize it's more serious and then I think they may be more concerned."