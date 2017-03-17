Paul Chislett was waiting for the bus at the corner of Wyandotte and Jefferson streets when he spotted graffiti scrawled on the glass that made his jaw drop.

The Transit Windsor stop was covered in what he described as "disgusting" and "racist" messages threatening the life of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and telling immigrants to go home.

"It was pretty vile," he said. "I mean there's bad graffiti all over the place, but this was very vile, racist stuff."

Windsor Workers Education Centre president Paul Chislett, called the city to have the graffiti removed. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The words were cleaned up by city staff Friday, but Chislett, who is president of the Windsor Workers' Education Centre, says he wants people to stand up against hateful language in Windsor.

"I took it personally," he said. "I didn't want somebody ... seeing that and I couldn't wipe it off myself, so I called the city to take care of it."

Police spokesman Const. Andrew Drouillard said the city's morality unit is not investigating the grafitti as a hate crime because there hasn't been an official complaint to police and it's difficult to determine who the words were targeting.

"Windsor is a very welcoming and diverse community, so it's very unfortunate when we see offensive language … written on random property," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti to contact them.