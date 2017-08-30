The City of Windsor is offering special garbage pickups over the weekend to help homeowners clear flood-damaged items from the curb.
Collection will begin in Riverside and any items not cleared Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be taken away during regular yard waste days, according to a media release from city staff.
The city's 311 service had received 2,688 basement flooding reports by 3:45 p.m. Wednesday following two days of record-breaking rain.
People can also bring damaged goods to the Public Drop-Off Depot on Central Avenue, but a significant wait time has been reported.
The Depot will be closed Labour Day Monday, but it's typically open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Follow these steps to ensure curb-side pickup is possible:
- Flood damaged materials include mattresses, appliances, rugs (cut and bundled in 4 foot lengths), furniture, and building materials (bundled, bagged or placed in pails) can all be taken away.
- Nails must be removed from all wood and drywall. Appliances must have doors secured shut.
- Collection crews will not pick up loose material. All loose items must be placed at the curb in garbage bags weighing no more than 20 kilograms. Bags should be placed side by side, not stacked.
- The hard-sided garbage container by-law will be waived during the special collection.
- Household chemical waste, paint cans, and other chemicals are not to be placed at the curb, but can be dropped off at the Household Chemical Waste Depot.
- Items must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pick up days for flood related materials.
- Normal residential garbage pick-up continues in addition to pre-scheduled flood service pick-ups.