The City of Windsor is offering special garbage pickups over the weekend to help homeowners clear flood-damaged items from the curb.

Collection will begin in Riverside and any items not cleared Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be taken away during regular yard waste days, according to a media release from city staff.

The city's 311 service had received 2,688 basement flooding reports by 3:45 p.m. Wednesday following two days of record-breaking rain.

People can also bring damaged goods to the Public Drop-Off Depot on Central Avenue, but a significant wait time has been reported.

The Depot will be closed Labour Day Monday, but it's typically open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow these steps to ensure curb-side pickup is possible: