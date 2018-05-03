Windsor ties heat record days after coldest April ever

Just a couple days after Windsor set a record for its coldest April ever, the pendulum swung the other way.

The Rose City tied the record for hottest May 2 on Wednesday, as the temperature soared to 28.6 degrees, matching the mark set in 2012.

"You enjoying the sudden flip to summer? As soon as the calendar switches to May, all of a sudden we're in the mid to high 20s. Not bad," said Rob Kuhn, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kuhn says we're now in a hot air mass that will send temperatures back up to 28 degrees for Thursday and Friday.