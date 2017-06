A 16-year-old who is believed to have hit another teen on Dominion Boulevard earlier this month has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The victim, who is also 16, was hit near McKay Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on June 5, according to Windsor police.

He was found sitting in the ditch and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The teen remains in hospital, but is in stable condition.