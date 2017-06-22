Provincial police discovered a fully automatic firearm and drugs during a traffic stop in Lakeshore Sunday.

OPP officers stopped a grey Jeep that was speeding on Highway 401 and searched the vehicle after the woman driving falsely identified herself, according to a media release.

The OPP seized the gun along with ammunition, two prohibited magazines, cocaine, methadone, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 19-year-old Windsor woman faces a list of charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and identity theft.

The 31-year-old man riding in the Jeep also faces several charges such as unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.