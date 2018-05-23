Windsor-Tecumseh candidates debate issues in their riding and Ontario

With the provincial election underway, Windsor Morning on CBC Radio One has held discussions with candidates from the three Windsor-area ridings in the lead up to next month's election.

This week, the final riding — Windsor-Tecumseh.

Host Tony Doucette spoke with NDP candidate Percy Hatfield and Remy Boulbol, who is running for the Liberal party.

The Progressive Conservative candidate, Mohammad Latif, declined our invitation to take part.

Watch the full discussion here:

The other candidates in Windsor-Tecumseh are Henry Oulevey of the Green Party and Leo Lucier of the Trillium Party of Ontario. They were not invited to take part in this debate, but CBC News will be reporting on their campaigns in the run up to election day.

