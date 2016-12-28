A record rainfall that led to more than $100 million in insurance claims has earned Windsor and Tecumseh a place on a list of Canada's top weather stories for 2016.

The list, which was compiled by the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society along with Environment Canada's chief climatologist, David Phillips, features the "deluge of rain in Windsor, Ont., area" at number 10.

The late September downpour led to both communities declaring states of emergency and Ontario's municipal affairs minister approving disaster relief funds for those whose homes flooded.

A vehicle stuck near the entrance to Tecumseh Mall during flooding in Windsor and Tecumseh in September. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The Fort McMurray wildfire, also known as "the beast," topped the year's list, which also incudes melting Arctic Sea ice and the November heat wave that was followed by a December deep freeze.

Canada's biggest weather stories in 2016:

1. Wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

2. Super El Nino cancels winter 2015-2016.

3. August long weekend storm on the Prairies.

4. Hot summer in the East.

5. November heat wave and December deep freeze

6. Diminishing Arctic sea ice.

7. Wild summer weather on the Prairies.

8. Summery spring in the East, wintry spring in the West.

9. Thanksgiving Day Atlantic weather bomb.

10. September deluge of rain in Windsor, Ont., area.

(Source: Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and

Environment Canada's chief climatologist, David Phillips)

Flooding in Windsor and Tecumseh, Ont. was called "catastrophic" and "unprecedented" by Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. (Submitted by Donnie Johnston)