More than three months after flood waters filled basements in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore some residents are still waiting for repairs.

After record rainfalls drenched the region in September, hundreds of basements were flooded leading the mayors of Tecumseh and Windsor to declare states of emergency.

David Norwood said he had to gut his basement after the floodwaters finally receded. Although his insurance company has agreed to cover the cost it still hasn't been fixed.

Flooding in Windsor and Tecumseh, Ont. was called "catastrophic" and "unprecedented" by Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. (Submitted by Donnie Johnston)

"It's very stressful and we're anxious to get it over, just to get it on and move on with our lives," he said. "You know, you kind of put your life on hold for three months, and it would be really nice to have it over."

Norwood said the town of Tecumseh has paid for a backwater valve in his basement to help protect his home from future flooding.

Darren Demers had moved into a new home in Tecumseh just a short while before flood waters streamed into his basement.

He applied to the province's Disaster Recovery Assistance program and while he's confident he will qualify for funding he isn't taking anything for granted.

"We don't get it, it's going to hurt, but you know what? You live to fight another day, right?" he said. "You got to bite the bullet and do what needs to be done."

According to the provincial government, 323 claims for Disaster Recovery Assistance have been filed so far and $28,000 has been paid out.

Residents affected by flooding have until the end of January to apply for relief.