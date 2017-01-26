Residents of Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore whose homes were flooded during September's torrential rains have until the end of the month to apply for government relief.

Hundreds of homes in the area were swamped on Sept. 29 when a record rainfall caused widespread flooding.

A state of emergency was declared to provide provincial assistance for those whose homes were damaged, but the deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

A view of the flood in the Windsor-area from a drone, flown near Tecumseh's Lacasse Park. (Submitted by Lucas Kiewitz)

Program guidelines and eligibility information can be found on Ontario's disaster recovery webpage and applicants are reminded to fill out their forms with as much detail and documentation as possible.

Special accommodation is available for low-income households.