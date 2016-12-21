Lawyers for the City of Windsor and the Town of Tecumseh want to know the names of the groups involved in controversial bingo lawsuits that could leave both municipalities on the hook for a combined $70 million.

Launched by the ALS Society of Essex County and Belle River District Minor Hockey Association, the lawsuits allege Windsor and Tecumseh overcharged for bingo licences as far back as 1993.

Every charitable organization that paid the fees were included in the lawsuit, unless they specifically opted out. Keeping the names of the other groups private infringes on the rights of the municipalities to defend themselves, defence lawyer Brendan van Niejenhuis argued in Superior Court on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the charitable organizations said revealing the names would make the groups a target of public shaming, similar to what happened to the ALS society and the minor hockey association.

Earlier this year, Windsor and Tecumseh held an aggressive public awareness campaign, urging charities to opt-out of the lawsuits. That campaign "inflamed passions of this community" and led to negative internet posts directed at the charities, explained lawyer Brian Radnoff.

"Imagine what happens when everyone knows who the other class action members are," he said.

He also said the charities worry about reprisals from the municipalities.

No new court date in the ongoing lawsuit has been set.