Windsor woman hosting high tea in honour of Prince Harry and his bride

Jeanette O'Brien plans to have high tea Saturday in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

CBC News ·
Jeanette O'Brien prepares for high tea in honour of Prince Harry's wedding. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Jeanette O'Brien has never been to England but she has witnessed the royal weddings of Prince Charles and Diana, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She'll be up before dawn to witness the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and round off the day with high tea at her Riverside Drive home.

"I think it's such a great event. I think it challenges all barriers," said O'Brien, a member of the Red Hat Society.

Jeanette O'Brien is celebrating the Royal Wedding in her own unique way. 1:06

On the menu: scones with jam, sandwiches, chocolate-covered strawberries, Earl Grey Tea and maybe even some wine.

O'Brien is a fan of the Royal Family because she is Canadian.

"We have this great connection with the Royal Family," said O'Brien, a retired nurse.

She'll be inviting several of her former co-workers for the high tea in the afternoon. If they aren't wearing hats, one will be provided for them.

