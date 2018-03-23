A symposium Friday evening at the University of Windsor is examining how black youth are treated by the legal system.

It's called "Resisting the Criminalization of Black Youth."

A panel consisting of lawyers, police officers and activists will discuss the oppression of black youth by the legal system.

LaSalle town councillor Mike Akpata will preside over the panel. Before being elected to council, he spent 15 years as a Windsor Police officer.

Akpata and Kayla Smith, a law student at the university and member of the school's Challenging Anti-Black Racism committee, spoke with CBC's Windsor Morning Friday about the symposium and some of the ways in which black youth are being discriminated against, in the criminal justice system.

Listen to the discussion here:

The symposium is in the Pitt-Ferry Building at 167 Ferry St. and takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.