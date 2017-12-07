The Windsor-Essex Catholic District school board held their third annual Santa's bus toy and food drive.

Students and staff members loaded the toys and food they collected onto a bus at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School. The board said nine schools contributed to the donations.

The bus along with Santa Claus will stop at the Children's Aid Society, Drouillard Place, the Windsor Homes Coalition, and the New Song Church to give to those in need.