A Windsor couple is "heartbroken" after hundreds of pictures of everything from their childhoods to their engagement were stolen Monday afternoon.

Olympic boxer Adam Trupish and his wife, Autum Dempster, said more than 2,000 photos were taken from their car after a pair of thieves broke into their downtown apartment building.

"They've stolen our memories and we can't replace them," said Dempster. "It's one thing if it's a fire or a flood, but this is something that could have been prevented."

Security footage shows a pair of thieves breaking into the building using a screwdriver, according to Dempster. After managing to get into her car, they made off with an Eddie Bauer bag full of photos.

Among the items taken were precious family photos including shots of Trupish proposing in a boxing ring at the old Windsor Racetrack and pictures of him in action at the Athens and Beijing Olympics.

Dempster said the couple is so desperate they've printed out posters and are offering a $100 cash reward for the return of the albums.

"I'm going to have Adam go out tonight and put posters on the dumpsters," she said. "Anyone who possibly sees them in a dumpster, in someone's backyard or even an album in the street, anything is just something we can get back."