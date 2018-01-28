Windsor Star staff vote 'overwhelmingly' in favour of a strike

Employees at the Windsor Star voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike earlier today after being without a contract for more than a year.

"The results of the strike vote today were overwhelmingly positive for us," said Julie Kotsis, chairperson of the joint council of unions. "We just wanted to let our employer know that the membership is serious about getting a collective agreement that is fair."

No strike date has been set as the unions wait for Postmedia to give them available negotiation dates, but Kostis says they're ready to strike if they have to.

Kotsis says Postmedia has "huge concessions on the table," including a cut to benefits, pension, vacation time and eliminating retiree benefits.

"The list goes on and on," she said.

She isn't surprised the majority of members voted in favour of a strike, especially in light of compensation for Postmedia executives increasing by 33 per cent in 2017.

"This is done while they have been laying off workers, they have been cutting, closing newspapers, buying people out all on our backs," she said. "And we haven't really seen them try and mitigate some of the losses."

There are close to 200 employees at the Windsor Star between the downtown Windsor location and the print facility.