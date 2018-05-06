Skip to Main Content
Windsor Star employees vote in favour of new collective agreement

Workers voted 91 per cent in favour of the contract Sunday afternoon.

The contract is for the next three years.

CBC News ·
Windsor Star's 180 unionized employees were prepared to strike if a deal wasn't reached on Friday. (CBC)

The Windsor Star has ratified a new collective agreement. Workers voted 91 per cent in favour of the contract Sunday afternoon.

Julie Kotsis Chairperson of the Joint Council of Unions said Windsor Star workers will see a small increase in wage and will keep their health care benefits, including short and long-term disability. They also held on to their retiree benefits.

"It is huge. We kind of broke a pattern because all of Postmedia's non-union people have been forced into these new common health care plans that are a real departure from what we have," Kotisis said.

The contract is for the next three years. Windsor Star employees have not had a contract for the past 16 months.

The agreement helped avert a strike by 180 employees.

"We are very happy we held on to what we have and I think fighting back and our solidarity really helped us in that regard," said Kotsis.

