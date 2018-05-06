Windsor Star employees vote in favour of new collective agreement

The Windsor Star has ratified a new collective agreement. Workers voted 91 per cent in favour of the contract Sunday afternoon.

Julie Kotsis Chairperson of the Joint Council of Unions said Windsor Star workers will see a small increase in wage and will keep their health care benefits, including short and long-term disability. They also held on to their retiree benefits.

"It is huge. We kind of broke a pattern because all of Postmedia's non-union people have been forced into these new common health care plans that are a real departure from what we have," Kotisis said.

The contract is for the next three years. Windsor Star employees have not had a contract for the past 16 months.

The agreement helped avert a strike by 180 employees.

"We are very happy we held on to what we have and I think fighting back and our solidarity really helped us in that regard," said Kotsis.