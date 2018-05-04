Windsor Star avoids midnight strike as employees reach tentative deal with Postmedia

Employees at the Windsor Star have reached a tentative deal with their employer Postmedia, according to the chair of the Joint Council of Unions.

The 180 employees who work for the Windsor Star were set to strike at midnight if a deal was not reached.

We have a tentative deal at the Windsor Star! Details next week after a ratification vote. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnmedia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnmedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canlab</a> —@cwacanada1

The contract between Postmedia and their employees expired 16 months ago, according to a statement from the union sent on Friday.

"We are relieved to have reached a tentative agreement that we can recommend to our members who have been serving this community by providing high-quality daily local news for decades," said Julie Kotsis, chair of the Joint Council of Unions.

The Joint Council of Unions represents Unifor Locals 240 and 517-G, as well as Communications Workers of America-Canada Local 30553.

Members of all three unions work for the Windsor Star.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until employees are briefed.

A ratification vote will be held on Sunday.