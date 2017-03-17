As St. Patrick's Day begins and the green beer starts flowing, warnings about the dangers of drinking are coming from an unexpected source — university students.

Dragana Ostojic and Lauren O'Driscoll are clinical psychology students at the University of Windsor. They know just how bad binge drinking can be.

"In the short-term it can lead to injuries or accidents such as driving while intoxicated," said O'Driscoll. "It can also lead to alcohol poisoning or lead to a greater risk of being a perpetrator or victim of sexual assault."

The long term effects are even worse — dependance or organ damage.

University of Windsor clinical psychology doctoral students Dragana Ostojic (left) and Lauren O'Driscoll discussed binge drinking with Windsor Morning Host Tony Doucette. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Binge drinking is defined as having five or more standard drinks for a man and four or more standard drinks for a woman, according to Ostojic. One in five Canadians admit to binge drinking compared to one in three university-age students.

As frontline mental health staff on campus, the students said they've seen an increase in students seeking help. Those who don't seek help often turn to alcohol.

"For a lot of them, binge drinking … is an accessible and somewhat acceptable means of coping," O'Driscoll explained.

Plans Before Pints– Arrange A Sober Ride Home This St. Patrick’s Day. @WindsorPolice @LaSallePoliceON @AburgPolice @OPP_WR #Windsor pic.twitter.com/HgEwt5ZBYI — @maddWindsor

Ostojic said she lived off campus in her undergraduate days and recalled meeting up with friends and fellow students for drinks. Alcohol is a normal part of socializing.

O'Driscoll added that living on residence at the University of Toronto she would know at least one person hitting the bars on any given day.

"This is a time where most young people are exploring their independence and freedom so the opportunities are there," explained Ostojic. "Being part of the drinking culture is part of fitting in."

The students supplied some suggestions to help people stay safe and keep from getting sick: