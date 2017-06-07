After a thrilling Memorial Cup win before a home crowd, Windsor Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson is taking over behind the bench of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Thompson becomes the head coach of the Wolves, which is the farm team of the NHL's newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," said Thompson. "Chicago is a tremendous hockey community, and I look forward to helping the Golden Knights develop top players on and off the ice."

Knight's general manager George McPhee made the announcement Wednesday, heaping praise on the new coach.

"As a player, he was competitive, tough, team-oriented and hard working," McPhee said in a news release. "As a coach, he is now coming off a Memorial Cup Championship season with the Windsor Spitfires."

Thompson, 39, coached the Spitfires since 2015, eventually lighting Windsor abuzz with a heroic Memorial Cup win that saw the junior hockey team take four straight games. The victory came after being knocked out of the first round of the Canadian Hockey League playoffs.

Before his journey began with the Spitfires, Thompson was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers in 2014-15 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with that city's AHL farm team, the Oklahoma City Barons.