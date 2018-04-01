Windsor Spitfires eliminated in Game 6 against the Sarnia Sting

The Windsor Spitfires have been eliminated from the OHL playoffs after the Sarnia Sting beat the Spits 5-2 Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

The young team headed into the game down 3-2 in their first-round series against the Sting.

The team has been rebuilding this year after general manager Warren Rychel brought in new talent.

Diehard Spit fans say even though they will not be moving forward, the team's efforts were impressive.

"I think the Spitfires for a rebuilding year are doing excellent. The ages of the 16- and 17-year-olds to be giving Sarnia a good scare like this I think we're doing great," said Spitfires fan Rita Eidukas.

Spit fans filing into the WFCU Centre for the big game! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/iXYpaYOAI5">pic.twitter.com/iXYpaYOAI5</a> —@MelNakhavoly

Some fans showed concern after star goalie Michael DiPietro suffered a knee injury in Game 5.

He played Sunday's game despite having been injured on Friday.

"He's the heart and soul of that team. All the guys in there know it and all the fans know it. Without him these guys wouldn't be anywhere near the position they are right now," said longtime Spits fan Brian Sheff.

Sarnia will play the Kitchener Rangers in the second round.