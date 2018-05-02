The Windsor Spitfire's are celebrating a big win this week well after their season finished.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro has been named the Goalie of the Year for the Ontario Hockey League.

"I owe a great deal of the credit to the people that support me," said DiPietro, an Amherstburg resident.

"My Mom and Dad, my teammates and the entire Spitfires organization. My coaches from way back, Brian Spearing and Perry Wilson."

Record setting season

DiPietro, 18, now holds the single-season franchise record for shutouts after blanking teams seven times for the Spitfires this season.

He'll be recognized at the OHL awards ceremony June 6 at The Hockey Hall of Fame.

Thank you Windsor ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/MUudAxVdV5">pic.twitter.com/MUudAxVdV5</a> —@miketendy

DiPietro said he couldn't have done it without his team, his family and his coaches.

"It's because of these people and many more that I've been able to enjoy success to this point in my hockey life."