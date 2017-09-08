Hurricane Irma is headed towards Florida this weekend, and Windsor residents who own homes and property in the state are getting nervous.

"If it wipes out my home, to me it means I'll have to replace it," said Karon Kaminski who owns a mobile home in Sebring, Florida. "I have insurance, [but] not enough to cover the whole thing."

Kaminski's home and property is valued at 100-thousand dollars. It was spared from a hurricane in 2004, but this time it lies directly in the path of the strongest hurricane ever.

There's no one to board up her home, said Kaminski, and she doesn't have flood insurance.

But she's concerned for her neighbours.

"So I'm a little worried for the people there. I don't think I've ever been this frightened about it."

Windsor resident Dino Picchioni owns a mobile near Tampa. He doesn't have insurance on his mobile home, and is just hoping it will still be there for the winter. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Another Windsor resident, Dino Picchioni, owns a mobile home farther north near Tampa.

He said he doesn't have insurance on the 30-thousand dollar unit and isn't planning on travelling to Florida if it's just to clean up debris.

"Hopefully it's still there and I can go there and enjoy the stay for four and half months," said Picchioni. "If not we just don't even bother going."

Kaminski said she would travel to Florida but only has about 20 days left on her American visa permit. She said she's hoping for the best and would rebuild.

"I love the location. I love being down there. Sebring is a beautiful community."

Picchioni hopes he will still have somewhere to visit this winter.

"The plans are we are going," he said. "If we hear it's not there any longer, I guess we won't be going. We'll be shovelling snow."