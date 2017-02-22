Dustyna Nelson lost her "other half" on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has identified her brother, Dallas, as the young man shot and killed in the city's first homicide of 2017.

The siblings stuck together through tough times — when they were taken away from their mother at a young age, Dallas was there. When they lost an aunt to cancer and the family was torn apart by grief, Dallas was there to help her leave home and find a place of their own.

"It's always just been me and him. Through everything and anything, he's always been there," she said. "He's my best friend, my go-to, shoulder to lean on, the whole package."

Dallas Nelson was shot and killed in Windsor Tuesday. His family describes him as a loving young man who was an aspiring rapper. (Sydney Filiault)

The older brother taught Dustyna how to stick up for herself and how to spell. He was always there.

Now Dallas is gone.

The 19-year-old arrived at a Windsor hospital with a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Windsor police.

David Formosa, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Dustyna said she doesn't know who shot her brother or why. All she knows is he was shot in the stomach and died hours later.

Family in shock

The family is still in shock, nobody has slept since the shooting. They've launched a GoFundMe campaign so friends can share their memories and raise money for a funeral.

Dallas's cousin, Sydney Filiault, remembers him as the kind of guy everybody instantly wanted to befriend.

"When you were around him, you were always laughing, always smiling," she said. "He had a huge smile and such a big heart too."

A family photo shows Dallas Nelson (left) as a child. The 19-year-old was shot and killed in Windsor on Tuesday. (Sydney Filiault/Facebook)

The aspiring rapper and producer was working on an album before he was killed and Filiault said she's sad his music won't be finished.

Dustyna isn't willing to let death silence her brother. She hopes to complete the work he started.

"Now that he's gone, all we have to live by now is his music," she said. "I'm going to be making a CD for him, so he can live on through his music."

With her brother gone, the 17-year-old said she wants to honour his memory by reaching her goal of becoming a teacher. Maybe one day she can help a kid just like Dallas.

"I'm going to be successful and make sure that … I fulfil my dream and help other kids that have struggles and not the greatest life like he and I did."