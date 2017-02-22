Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Windsor Tuesday evening.

An investigation was launched after a 19-year-old man arrived at a Windsor hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a media release from the Windsor Police Service.

The man later died of his injuries and the case became Windsor's first homicide of 2017.

Police believe the shooting happened at a home on University Avenue East just east of Louis Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents in the neighbourhood told CBC they heard what they believed was a shot early in the evening and the home was cordoned off with yellow police tape through Tuesday night.

The suspect was arrested around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment on Riverside Drive East near Dieppe Street.

"This investigation is in its very early stages," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge. "Investigators and detectives are working literally around the clock to establish a timeline of exactly what happened here."