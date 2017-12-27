John Lewis has watched new faces flow into the Downtown Mission, as frigid temperatures dip to extreme lows.

As Windsor's forecast continues to call for temperatures dipping well below 0 C, the usage at local homeless shelters is on the rise.

"Get out of the cold, you know," said Lewis, who has been visiting the shelter for about two years now.

The 62 year-old has never had to sleep outside during the winter, but has heard all about the long nights on the streets for people who have no place to live.

This holiday season he wants people to know that there are options available to them.

"Come and stay with the mission and have a warm place to stay," said Lewis. "Just guide them back to reality instead of out in the cold."

Tim and Tami Vickerd stopped at Street Help on their way to a family gathering Wednesday to drop off some warm donations.

"If we were in that place we would hope that somebody would help us out," Tim said, adding that he and his wife offered sleeping bags, blankets and hoodies to the shelter. "It's so simple — a guy came out and helped us bring it in, I think they're really grateful."

Donations of warm clothes, boots, and outwear at Street Help in Windsor. These are handed out to people in need. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Anthony Nelson has been volunteering at Street Help for more than four years now.

"I'm seeing a lot of people coming in today getting their stomachs full and it makes me very happy," he said. "It's great because the main thing is that they know it's winter time and they need something warm to put on."

Nelson and the other volunteers at Street Help have been happy to hand out boots, jackets, gloves, scarves, and other warm donations they've received through the holidays.

Anthony Nelson has been volunteering at Street help for more than four years. He hopes people experiencing homelessness will make sure they are warm enough. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"They can get all that stuff here," said Nelson.

What they really need now, is more volunteers and monetary donations.