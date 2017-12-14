Windsor has set a snowfall record, after Wednesday's blast.

Environment Canada reports 15.6 cm fell at the Windsor airport yesterday, breaking the record of 13 cm set in 2000.

The 21 cm we now have on the ground ties a record for today's date from 2000.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn said we've actually had a total of nearly 31 cm of snow in Windsor in the past week, but some of that has disappeared.

"Even if it stays below freezing all the time, the snow will compact a little bit every day with time," he said. "The layer will get a bit denser and not quite as thick, and the second one is especially early in the winter season, the ground is either not frozen or only partially frozen, so the snow actually will melt a little bit from below initially."

There is no more snow expected in Windsor and Chatham areas today, but Sarnia-Lambton could get up to 15 cm because of snow squalls blowing in from Lake Huron.

Sarnia-Lambton is under an Environment Canada snow squall warning.